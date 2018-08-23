Vargas: I’ll KO ‘old man’ Khan

Samuel Vargas has vowed to knock out ‘old man’ Amir Khan when they meet next month.

The Colombian will take on ‘King’ Khan in Birmingham, on September 8, the British star’s second fight back on home soil.

Khan returned with a 39-second destruction of Phil Lo Greco in Liverpool, in April, but Vargas has warned he has the power to spring a sensational surprise.

He said: “If I touch him on the chin, he’s going down. That’s a guarantee.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a hostile territory, but I’ll impose my will on him. He’s an old man. He’s been hurt before and he’s been stopped many times.

“I just have to land one punch on his chin, left or right hand. His feet will go all over the place and if he’s still there I’ll hit him again and again. It’s there, everyone knows it’s there.

“If he’s expecting another 39-second blowout then he’s going to be in for a big shock. He’s been stopped really badly a couple of times, so we know it’s always there and we have 36 minutes to do it.

“Genetically, we’re not supposed to receive that much punishment and get back up. Your body can only take so much before it gives out. Maybe this is the fight for him. He’s older, he’s received a lot of punishment, he’s got a lot of mileage on him, so I just have to go out there and expose him.”

Vargas has been in with current IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr, and Danny Garcia, who stopped Khan in four rounds back in 2012.

The 29-year-old is ranked ninth by the WBA and with Khan back at his preferred weight after two fights over his preferred 147lbs limit, the visitor is ready to use his British debut as the perfect platform to progress.

“All of the pressure is on him,” he said.

“I just need to let him know that he is the smaller man and let him know that I’m dictating the pace of the fight. This is all or nothing for me. It’s either win this fight or win this fight.

“I have no choice. For him it’s just like, ‘I need to get through this guy and then I get the big fight’. That’s how he sees it. For me this is everything.”