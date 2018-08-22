Haye claims he could be heavyweight champion

David Haye believes he could beat anyone in the heavyweight division if he was fully fit.

Despite having lost three of his last six professional fights, Haye’s arrogance continues to astonish.

The 37-year-old retired Briton recently revealed that when fully fit, he feels he is a superior fighter to the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

“I feel a fully fit version of myself could beat pretty much anybody,” Haye remarked.

“But obviously that’s me talking, being biased.

“The fight with Fury unfortunately didn’t happen.

“Would I have won or lost? Who knows, I’d like to believe I would have won and I’m sure he believes the opposite.

“I try not to wind myself up in coulda, woulda, shoulda, I just know who I did get into the ring and who I beat and try and take some comfort in that.”

Haye was fully fit heading into both of his defeats at the hands of Tony Bellew and blamed injuries incurred in the bouts for both of his losses.

It seems a classic case of the “the older you get, the better you were” for Haye.