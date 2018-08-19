Khan: A Pacquiao fight would be massive

Amir Khan insists he is one of the few fighters who can fill a United Kingdom stadium and has identified Manny Pacquiao as the perfect opponent.

‘King Khan’ returns to the ring on September 8, when he takes on Samuel Vargas, in Birmingham in his second successive fight back on home soil.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has hinted at a December show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and Khan is convinced he can follow in Anthony Joshua’s footsteps and headline it, and would love to lure Pacquiao over to the UK.

“I can’t afford to look past this fight and I’m not really paying any attention to it, but I have read a few things about Eddie talking to people and Eddie wanting me to fight before the end of the year, so let’s see,” he exclusively told Sky Sports.

“But I really do believe I am one of the few who can sell out a stadium in the UK. It’s more than just the stadium, it’s the personality and person who sells that fight and it’s the dance partner, as well.

“I belong in the biggest events in the UK. I am a prizefighter but it goes beyond that. Be it in Vegas, or in the UK, or anywhere in the world, it’s an event when I fight.

“Floyd Mayweather was one who when he put one on, didn’t call it a fight, he called it an event. Boxing is a business, it’s about putting bums on seats and it’s all about putting on a good show so people will come back for the next one.

“A Manny Pacquiao fight would be massive, anywhere in the world. He is a good fighter, a slick fighter, he’s a huge name in boxing and I am sure if he came to the UK, the UK fans would want to come and see him.”

Khan and Pacquiao have been constantly linked since the British star ended his four-year association with trainer Freddie Roach in 2012.

‘Pac-Man’ is also no longer working with the Wild Card supremo and that, along with his recent WBA ‘World’ welterweight success, might even put him ahead of bitter rival Kell Brook when it comes to Khan’s stadium wishlist.

“There’s a lot of history between us: we’ve been sparring partners, we’ve trained together, we’ve got similar styles,” Khan said.

“People know that, but regardless of what happens in the fight, however long it goes – whether it goes the distance or doesn’t go the distance – it’s going to be a war.

“I want to be a world champion again. That, in my opinion, makes more sense to me than anything.

“I want to become a world champion again and to win that off someone like Manny Pacquiao would be amazing.”