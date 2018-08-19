Fury wins, will fight Wilder

Tyson Fury vowed to KO WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder when the two meet after the Englishman completed a comfortable win over Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park, Belfast on Saturday night.

Wilder entered the ring after Fury’s points victory over Pianeta, the two getting in each others faces as Frank Warren announced that they would fight, with the “details” to be announced next week.

Fury, 30, told Wilder: “One thing I promise when I go to Las Vegas is I am knocking you out.”

In response, the 32-year old American replied: “He has never had the WBC belt. If he even thinks about that belt, he better wake up and apologise to me as he will never have this.”

Fury was much improved over his last appearance in the ring against Sefer Seferi in June, the former world champion showing off his best footwork and elusiveness as he won all 10 rounds against his German opponent.

It’s a done deal! Wilder vs fury. #lets get ready to rumble. pic.twitter.com/69YbDuq6dn — DON TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 18, 2018

At times, Fury looked like he was toying with Pianeta, and the Englishman didn’t look interested in knocking out his opponent, landing jabs, switching stances and scoring at will with some impressive combinations as he put in a solid performance.

It was a 27th consecutive win for Fury, while Pianeta suffered a fifth defeat in 41 fights.