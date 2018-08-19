Frampton sets up title shot, Barnes floored

Carl Frampton defeated Australia’s Luke Jackson in their featherweight bout in Belfast on Saturday night to set up a shot at the IBF title holder Josh Warrington.

The Ulsterman, 31, was dominant throughout against the Australian, whose corner threw the towel in the ninth round to stop him suffering any further punishment.

The previously unbeaten Jackson had been dropped a round earlier.

After the fight promoter Frank Warren confirmed that interim WBO belt holder Frampton and Warrington will meet sometime later this year.

“This was unreal,” Frampton said afterwards. “The atmosphere was special, the crowd was fantastic and they made my dream come true. It was unbelievable from start to finish.”

Earlier in the night, local fighter Paddy Barnes had failed in his bid for the WBC flyweight belt when he was stopped by champion Cristofer Rosales in the fourth round.

The 29-year old challenger gave as good as he got during the opening three rounds, catching the Nicaraguan with some big shots, although he received some hefty hits in reply.

Then midway through the fourth, Rosales landed a huge body shot that sent Barnes down to the canvas to end the fight.

Dared to be great tonight, failed, hit by a perfect body shot, well done @Cristof29794489 ya bastard! — Paddy Barnes OLY (@paddyb_ireland) August 18, 2018

It was an impressive first defence from the 23-year old, while for Barnes it was a first defeat in six professional fights.