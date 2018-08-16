Doheny secures controversial upset win over Iwasa

Irishman TJ Doheny surprised all by securing a controversial upset win over Japan’s Ryosuke Iwasa in Tokyo on Thursday.

Doheny became the new IBF super bantamweight champion after being handed a unanimous decision win.

The judges awarded the fight 115-113, 116-112, and 117-112 in Doheny’s favour, though badlefthook.com reports they had the fight 116-112 in favour of Iwasa.

IRELAND HAS A NEW WORLD CHAMPION!! Well done Tj Doheny who just beat Iwasa in his own back yard in Japan to become the new IBF super-bantamweight world champion. Unbelievable ☘🥊 pic.twitter.com/8zLE27JDB1 — IRISH BOXING NEWS (@IrishBoxinNews) August 16, 2018

Doheny certainly was the busier fighter during the bout, and did manage to outjab Iwasa, but the Japanese appeared to be the more accurate puncher.

Iwasa also did more visible damange, cutting Doheny under the right eye in the first round and again under the left eye later on.

Doheny also looked to be gassed late in the fight, but hung on bravely to the final bell.

It’s Doheny’s first world title fight, and his first belt, and even he looked a little surprised when the scores were announced in his favour.