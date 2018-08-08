Wilder expects November bout with Fury

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder expects a deal to be agreed upon with Tyson Fury’s camp over a bout on either November 10 or November 17, possibly in Las Vegas.

In a private conversation, the 29-year-old Fury (26-0, 19 KOs) assured Wilder he’ll be mentally and physically ready to challenge the American come November.

The fight will only happen though if Fury wins his August 18 bout against Italy’s Francesco Pianeta (35-4-1, 21 KOs) taking place in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“May The Ceremony

To The Baptism Begin”@Tyson_Fury

I spoke It… I believe it… and you mate shall receive it. Amen 🙏🏿 #BombZquad pic.twitter.com/oSvlPiVPyx — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) August 3, 2018

In an interview carried by BoxingScene.com, Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) said he was confident Fury would face him, confirming they had been communicating privately.

“It’s not a concern at all for me,” Wilder told BoxingScene.com. “Me and Fury have been talking closely. We’ve been talking privately and we’ve been having long discussions about this fight. He’s been sincere. I don’t see him not taking this fight because what does Fury have to lose?

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime for him, too. He’s never had the WBC title. He’s never fought for this. The WBC title is the title, so this is a major opportunity for him as well as I.

“Personally, I don’t think he would pass up this opportunity. I think he’s gonna show up and show out, and he’s gonna give fans what he’s been talking about.”

Fury has repeatedly said he would out-box the undefeated Wilder and the American is keen on seeing if the Brit will be up for the challenge.

“He’s already put it out there,” Wilder said, “talking about saving face [for the United Kingdom], not being embarrassed, because (Anthony) Joshua embarrassed them. If he don’t fight this fight after saying all that, then that ain’t gonna be a good look for him.”