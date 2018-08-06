AJ-Wilder welcomed by WBC

Anthony Joshua’s potential Wembley showdown with WBC champion Deontay Wilder in April would be welcomed by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

The unified world heavyweight champion will put his WBA ‘super’ IBF and WBO belts at stake against WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin on September 22 at the national stadium.

Joshua remains determined to become undisputed champion by taking the WBC belt from the American, who is yet to officially notify the WBC about a title defence against Tyson Fury despite ongoing talks, and the governing body is equally keen to see a battle between AJ and Wilder on April 13.

“The WBC has done everything possible to see this great fight happen,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports. “I will be thrilled to see it happen, which is a must as that is what the fans of the world want.”

Wilder’s team are hopeful the Fury fight will be finalised for Las Vegas, with possible dates in November being discussed, although the WBC have not been contacted about the bout.

“It seems that Wilder will fight Tyson Fury next,” said Sulaiman. “We are waiting for an official sanction request from the promoter.”

Dillian Whyte has still not forced his way into Wilder’s plans, even though he successfully defended his WBC ‘silver’ belt with an impressive points win over Joseph Parker at The O2 on July 28.

Californian Dominic Breazeale is yet to fight since a stoppage win over Eric Molina last November, but has retained his mandatory WBC title shot, while Whyte turned down an elimination bout with Luis Ortiz to pursue a fight with Parker.

“The mandatory challenger is Dominic Breazeale,” explained Sulaiman. “Last year he was contracted to fight a final elimination bout versus Bermane Stiverne.

“When Luis Ortiz could not fight Deontay Wilder, Bermane Stiverne got the fight and Breazeale was left with a contract. The replacement for Breazeale was Eric Molina.

“The condition was that if Breazeale won he would become mandatory as per the contract he had.

“Dillian Whyte is the WBC silver champion, but is not mandatory. The WBC offered him to fight a final elimination bout to enforce a second mandatory on the division against Luis Ortiz, but Whyte did not wish to fight such.”