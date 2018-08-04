Farmer wins vacant title, as Dib retires

Tevin Farmer is the new IBF super featherweight champion after winning the vacant strap in what proved to be the final fight of opponent Billy Dib’s career.

Farmer was on the wrong end of a controversial defeat against Kenichi Ogawa for the belt last December, before the Japanese fighter subsequently failed a drugs test.

But it was a case of second time lucky for the American in Australia on Friday, as he comfortably triumphed by a unanimous decision after the judges scored it 118-109, 119-108 and 120-107.

I’ve never had a champion like @TevinFarmer22! At 7-4-1, with all odds against him, he decided he’d be a World Champ. From 7-4-1 to 26-4-1 and an IBF strap! Shot through the hand protecting family, robbed in a fight, he never stopped smiling and believed. Philly to core. #boxing — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) August 3, 2018

Dib was sent to the canvas by a clean left hand in the ninth and although he was able to last the distance, he never troubled Farmer.

“Billy Dib is a hell of a fighter, he’s had a hell of a career. A great fighter to win the belt against,” Farmer said, who is now eager to face WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis.

Former IBF featherweight champion Dib announced his retirement after the loss, following a 50-fight career.

Dib said. “I know you’re gonna be champion for a very long time. That was a hell of a fight. To all the fans, thank you very much for supporting me over my career.”