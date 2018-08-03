Fury: Deal done to fight Wilder in December

Tyson Fury claims he has agreed to fight Deontay Wilder in December after striking a deal with the WBC world champion’s camp “in two days”.

Fury returned to the ring after more than two-and-a-half years in June to cruise to victory over Sefer Seferi, with the former world champion due to continue his comeback against Francesco Pianeta later this month.

But after revealing earlier this week that he was in talks to take on Wilder, Fury insists that an agreement has now been reached to fight in Las Vegas. That is a stark contrast to the troubled negotiations involving Wilder and IBF-WBA-WBO title holder Anthony Joshua, which are yet to reach an agreement.

“Me and Deontay have been back and forth for years,” Fury told Behind the Gloves.

“I think he’s great for boxing. He’s a great world champion and he’s the most dangerous heavyweight out there bar none.”

“Las Vegas is the destination, so I’ve been told. December is the month, 2018 is the year.

“It’s going to be a massive boxing event. You’ve got two of the biggest heavyweights in the world, the tallest with the biggest mouths. One from America, one from the United Kingdom. It’s going to be an epic battle.

“It’s been very, very easy [to make the fight]. We basically did this deal in two days, it’s been the most straightforward, not complicated, deal that I have ever done. I’ve found his full team and him gentlemen to deal with, straightforward and very, very easy.”