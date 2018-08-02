How Whyte rates Joshua, Fury and Wilder

Dillian Whyte has analysed his main rivals in the heavyweight division and explains how he plans to beat them.

CLICK HERE for the latest Combat Sports news

Whyte has put himself right in the mix for a world title shot after a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Joseph Parker at The O2 on Saturday.

‘The Body Snatcher’ recently revealed that he wants to fight either Tyson Fury or Manuel Charr in December before taking on Anthony Joshua in a blockbuster Wembley rematch, but how does he rate his rivals at the top?

Anthony Joshua (WBA ‘Super’, WBO and IBF world champion)

It’s the biggest fight out there at the minute, let’s see if we can get it made. It gives away my strategy if I say how I would beat him, I just know I will beat him when the time comes. I always want to fight AJ, he’ll be at the top of my list for my whole life.

Where I and Joshua are concerned, it doesn’t matter where it is, it could be an empty room, it will still be the same nerve and tension, the same everything. It could be one person, 10 people or 10,000 people watching, it’s the same. We have that inner thing, we just want to hurt each other.

Deontay Wilder (WBC champion)

Wilder does not want to fight anyone who can hurt him, someone dangerous. I’m proven and resilient.

With Wilder, I just have to clip him once or twice and it’ll be over, he will not be able to stand up to the pressure and power I will bring. You’ve seen the power I carry late on in the fight and I know he would not be able to deal with it.

Tyson Fury

Fury is a joker, he’s a mess, mentally and physically, he’s irrelevant right now. He’s saying he wants to fight Wilder, I think he is talking rubbish. If he wants a real fight, I am here, let’s get it on in December. It’s more realistic, him fighting me.

We can get it on in December, it’ll have the money and hype, it’s a massive fight. If he is serious then he knows where I am at so let’s get it on.

Joseph Parker

Parker did great against me, it’s the best I’ve seen of him so far. He turned up and threw shots with me, stood in the pocket, we traded, there were knockdowns and we carried on fighting.

He will do well in the future and carry on fighting. He beats 90 per cent of the heavyweights out there. I think he can definitely become a world champion again, he has every single ingredient there is and is still learning. Sharing the ring with guys like me will only propel him to do better in the future.