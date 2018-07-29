Whyte: I’ve still got a lot to learn

Dillian Whyte would be happy to take on Anthony Joshua in April, as long as he can get one more fight in first.

The ‘Body Snatcher’ admitted he needs more experience after being knocked down in the final round of his huge heavyweight battle with Joseph Parker on Saturday night, which he won via unanimous decision.

Whyte did not rule out fighting ‘AJ’ next year if WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder does not agree to face him at Wembley Stadium on April 13, but would want to be fully prepared.

“I’d like to fight Joshua in a rematch but there are things I’ve got to work on. If he wants it, he can have it. I’m the Can Man!” Whyte said.

“We’ll be ready but we would like one more before that, I might get out again in November or December. I don’t want to go into a fight waiting so long.

“I am still so inexperienced, I make a lot of mistakes. I’ve still got a lot to learn, let’s see what Eddie (Hearn) can throw my way. I’ve improved [since losing to Joshua], there’s still another 40 per cent to come.”

Whyte was floored 30 seconds from the end of an engrossing encounter than saw him twice put Parker down in an impressive performance at The O2.

It was the first time Whyte had been down since losing to Joshua in December 2015 and even if it moved him closer to a world title challenge, he felt it proved he still has more to come.

“I am annoyed I slipped at the final hurdle in the last round, but it’s a learning process,” he said. “I was rocked and took a knee. When I got rocked by Joshua I just kept fighting.

“Tonight I took a knee and the ref started counting at four, I thought ****, I haven’t got time to get up.

“It’s a learning process, I’ve only had seven amateur fights and 24 professional fights, I am still learning.”

Parker was knocked down in the second and ninth rounds, the first time the New Zealander has hit the floor either in sparring or in the ring.

It left the former WBO world champion with back-to-back losses on his record but, at the age of 26, is confident he will return a better fighter.

“There’s always learning, improvements to be made and getting better,” Parker said. “It’s been an amazing journey so far but it’s just beginning.”