Garcia unifies belts after Easter win

Mikey Garcia unified the WBC and IBF lightweight belts after earning a unanimous points victory over Robert Easter Jr.

Garcia – who already held the WBC title – inflicted a first professional loss on Easter after his timing proved to be too good for the American and he took the verdict with scores of 116-11, 117-110 and 118-109.

Afterwards, Garcia set his sights on a showdown with welterweight champion Erroll Spence Jr – who was in attendance in Los Angeles – despite the weight discrepancy between the pair.

“He’s the toughest guy at welterweight, so I want to fight him. There’s not a bigger challenge than Errol Spence,”said Garcia.

Easter was sent to the canvas in the third round when Garcia connected with a right hand, left hook combination, albeit he was able to get back to his feet.

Garcia remained in the ascendancy, connecting with powerful shots in the sixth and seventh, with Easter just about managing to last the distance as he battled against fatigue.