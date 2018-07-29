Whyte wants Joshua after Parker victory

Dillian Whyte wants a rematch with Anthony Joshua after beating Joseph Parker on points in a gruelling 12-round battle.

Whyte secured his eighth win in a row at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday after the former WBO heavyweight champion survived a late rally from Parker.

The Brit sent Parker to the canvas in the second round and again in the ninth after a bruising left hand.

Parker fought back in the final two rounds and sent Whyte to the floor with what looked to be a knockout punch in the final 30 seconds, yet the 30-year-old managed to get to his feet and survived until the bell.

Whyte – whose only previous defeat came at the hands of Joshua in 2015 – took the verdict unanimously by scores of 113-11 115-110 114-111 and immediately set his sights on a world title shot.

“I would like to fight Joshua again,” he said.

Two exhausted men giving it all they got..fair game to both men tonight, they have both given it everything 🥊 Great heart @joeboxerparker Congratulations to @DillianWhyte 👊🏽 👊🏽 — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) July 28, 2018

“There are still a lot of things to work on, but if he wants it he can have it. I might go out again in October or December. We’ll see. I’m still inexperienced and making mistakes.

“But I think there’s still another 40 per cent left in me to come in.”