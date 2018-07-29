Boxing |

Whyte wants Joshua after Parker victory

Dillian Whyte wants a rematch with Anthony Joshua after beating Joseph Parker on points in a gruelling 12-round battle.

Whyte secured his eighth win in a row at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday after the former WBO heavyweight champion survived a late rally from Parker.

The Brit sent Parker to the canvas in the second round and again in the ninth after a bruising left hand.

Parker fought back in the final two rounds and sent Whyte to the floor with what looked to be a knockout punch in the final 30 seconds, yet the 30-year-old managed to get to his feet and survived until the bell.

Whyte – whose only previous defeat came at the hands of Joshua in 2015 – took the verdict unanimously by scores of 113-11 115-110 114-111 and immediately set his sights on a world title shot.

“I would like to fight Joshua again,” he said.

“There are still a lot of things to work on, but if he wants it he can have it. I might go out again in October or December. We’ll see. I’m still inexperienced and making mistakes.

“But I think there’s still another 40 per cent left in me to come in.”

Comments