Niyomtrong beats Xiong, retains title

Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong, better known as Knockout CP Freshmart, retained his WBA minimum-weight boxing title when he won a unanimous 12 round decision over China’s Chaozhong Xiong on Friday at Guosen Gymnasium in China.

The 35-year-old Xiong was the aggressor from the start of the fight and buoyed by the home support kept the pressure up on Niyomtrong, who defended well, throwing counter-punches as the bout progressed.

Xiong upped his pace once again, going for a knockout, from the seventh round but his aggressive strategy started to tell on him physically as the fight went on to the later rounds.

After 12 rounds, the judges gave a unanimous for the 27-year-old Niyomtrong to retain his title and improve his record to 18 wins and no losses.

And in another fight, Japan’s Sho Kimura defended his WBO flyweight title when he knocked out Froilan Saludar of the Philippines in the sixth round.