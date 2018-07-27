Parker: Whyte’s ‘smack talk’ shows doubts

Joseph Parker accused Dillian Whyte of disguising his doubts with “smack talk” as they put their world title ambitions at stake this weekend.

The heavyweights shared the stage at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s fight at London’s O2 and Parker tried to gain a psychological edge over Whyte.

Whyte has branded the New Zealander a coward in comments beforehand, but Parker insists his opponent was just trying to hide his own mental weakness.

“I’m in great shape, there’s no excuses here,” said Parker. “Before I usually come into fights and say hopefully have a good fight, catch him clean, hopefully have a knockout.

“There’s no hopefully here, I’m here to do damage. I’m here to punch with bad intentions. I’m going to break him down. I don’t want to catch him flush. He’s going to take a lot of punches.

“My opponent’s been talking a lot of smack, and I think sometimes smack talk is a sign of doubt, and also it’s a sign of trying to convince himself, and convince others that he’s ready for this challenge.

“I hope he’s ready to take a lot of punches, because I’m going to give them, real bad.”