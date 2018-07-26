Hearn makes Whyte title pledge

Dillian Whyte or Joseph Parker will be in “world title action very soon” if they win their sold-out heavyweight showdown, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

‘The Body Snatcher’ will battle Parker on Saturday night.

Both Parker and Whyte are targeting a rematch with unified world champion Anthony Joshua, who inflicted the sole defeat on their records, and Hearn says a win for either man should earn a title shot in the near future.

“This is a hugely important clash for the heavyweight division that has captured the imagination of the public,” said Hearn.

“Dillian Whyte’s career is on a ferocious upward curve right now and his popularity is continuing to grow.

“Dillian’s brutal KO of Australian Lucas Browne at The O2 in March underlined that prowess at the top level and now another visitor from Down Under is here to try to halt Dillian’s rise to the top.

“Joseph Parker is a softly spoken and likeable man – but make no mistake that in the ring, he’s all business and has bad intentions for Dillian.

“This is a real 50-50 contest and I’ve no doubt that the winner will be in world title action very soon.”

A stacked undercard features former world heavyweight title challengers Dereck Chisora and Carlos Takam as they contest the WBA International title in a must-win match-up.