Khan will fight Pacquiao, despite friendship

Amir Khan believes that a fight between himself and Manny Pacquiao would be “explosive” and is open to the idea of fighting him down the line.

‘King Khan’ ended a two-year hiatus from the ring in April when he stopped Phil Lo Greco inside one round; and is set to continue on the comeback trail against Samuel Vargas, on September 8, at the Arena Birmingham.

Bolton’s two-weight world champion has been linked with a host of household names if he continues winning, and admits that he would not rule out a contest against Pacquiao, despite the personal relationship they formed when training together at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

Run session in Encino California 4miles in the bag 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AZR1c0WbPV — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) July 11, 2018

“Sometimes you have to fight your friend,” Khan said to TMZ.

“Sometimes you put your friendship to the side; it’s business. And when it’s business you have to sometimes put it to the side and just go on with it.

“I’ve been around training with him for many years. But sometimes friends have to fight each other. I think it would make an explosive fight.”

Pacquaio, an eight-division world champion, is currently balancing a political career as a Senator of the Philippines alongside his boxing commitments.

In the ring, the ‘Pac-Man’ bounced back from a controversial defeat to Jeff Horn last July by stopping Lucas Matthysse earlier this month to win the WBA welterweight title – his first knockout victory since 2009.

The 39-year-old has not intimated who he would be open to fighting next, but Khan is hopeful that his name will be in the reckoning given his belief that he will be able to beat the future Hall-of-Famer if they met.

“I respect him. I think he’s a great guy,” he said.

“What he’s done in boxing, he’s done great things here in this sport. So, you have to respect him for that, but sometimes you have to fight your friend if you want to make it to the top.

“I respect him, but I know I can beat him as well.”