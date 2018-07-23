Parker camp: Whyte in for rude awakening

Dillian Whyte will receive a “rude awakening” as Joseph Parker is physically primed for a destructive victory, says the New Zealander’s promoter David Higgins.

The heavyweight rivals will share the ring in Saturday’s must-win fight and Parker is finishing his final preparations with trainer Kevin Barry at David Haye’s gym in London.

After losing his unbeaten record, Higgins insists Parker has drilled himself into his finest physical condition, and intends to silence his outspoken rival with a crushing knockout.

“Whyte is probably going to throw some bombs, swarm and come forward, and if Joseph is going to take a more high-pressure approach, it’s going to be explosive,” Higgins said.

“This could well be the heavyweight fight of the year. He’s in the best shape I’ve ever seen him. He came into camp fit.

“Dillian Whyte is in for a rude awakening, and when I say rude awakening, I mean he’s rude and he’ll awaken after he’s been KO’d.”

Malik Scott was again called into camp as Parker’s sparring partner and the seasoned American has spoken highly of the 26-year-old’s hand speed.

“I was just chatting away to Malik Scott, who has also sparred Deontay Wilder,” said Higgins.

“We talk about Wilder’s power. He mentioned speed, Joseph is so quick. I said would he be the quickest?

“Malik said ‘Yes, he’s the quickest heavyweight in the division’. By far the quickest hand speed he has ever come across.”

Whyte could not conceal his contempt for Parker during the filming of ‘The Gloves Are Off’, criticising the Kiwi for a ‘cowardly’ points defeat to Anthony Joshua in March.

But Higgins has provided a mocking response to Whyte, just days before they cross paths at this week’s press conference.

“I thought it was quite clever by Dillian, given that he was KO’d by Joshua, and Joseph was the first man to take Joshua the distance,” he said.

“Joshua was sloppy against Dillian, but against Parker, Joshua was the most cautious we have ever seen. Dillian sort of turned it on its head, and came up with the concept that Joseph was cowardly.

“A clever quip, but it doesn’t stand up to any scrutiny. Clearly anyone who gets in the ring, and goes 12 rounds with Anthony Joshua is not a coward.

“I don’t think Joseph will be losing sleep over Dillian Whyte’s quip.”