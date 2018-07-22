Usyk calls out Bellew after Gassiev win

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk called out Tony Bellew after unifying the cruiserweight division by beating Russian Murat Gassiev by unanimous decision on Saturday.

Despite facing a hostile crowd in Moscow, Usyk controlled the fight with his jab to add Gassiev’s IBF and WBA titles to his own WBC and WBO belts.

Gassiev landed some heavy body shots when he got inside Usyk’s reach, but started to tire and the Ukrainian was utterly dominant in the later rounds as Gassiev swung wild haymakers.

Usyk, a former Olympic gold medalist, holds all four major titles after just 15 professional fights, all of which he won. Gassiev drops to 26-1.

Usyk had a few choice words for Bellew in his post-fight interview and says he is willing to face the Liverpudlian at either cruiserweight or heavyweight.

“First of all, we need to take a rest after this difficult fight. After that, I will sit with my team and we will make a decision,” said Usyk.

“At this time I have heard that Tony Bellew wants to fight the winner of the Muhammad Ali Trophy. I hope he will see me talking…. ‘hey Tony Bellew, are you ready?’

“If he doesn’t want to go down, I will go up for him. I will eat more spaghetti for my dinner!”