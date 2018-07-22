Munguia overpowers Smith to retain WBO title

Liam Smith’s brave bid to win the WBO junior middleweight title was halted by champion Jaime Munguia on Saturday, as the Mexican claimed an unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Smith showed lots of heart, but was ultimately overpowered by Munguia who took the decision 116-111, 119-110 and 119-108 after 12 rounds at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The two went hell for leather in the early rounds, Smith giving as good as he got before Munguia figured out his opponent as began to get on top.

The Brit was then knocked to the canvas in the sixth round as the champion landed a big left hook that buckled Smith’s legs.

He recovered but continued to take some severe punishment from Munguia, who outpunched Smith 239 power punches to 158.

Victory saw the 21-year old from Tijuana take his record to 30-0 with 25 KOs, while for Smith it was a second defeat in 29 fights.

Speaking afterwards, Munguia paid respect to his opponent.

“I think I did very well. It was a tough fight but I gave a show to my public,” Munguia said. “He’s a tough opponent. I was always looking for the knockout, but he’s a tough opponent. Honestly, I went for the knockout, and I always put my heart in it like a true Mexican.”

In earlier action, Alberto Machado defended his WBA world featherweight title with a strong showing against Raphael Mensah.

Machado dropped the previously unbeaten Ghanaian in the very first round with a straight right that put him on his backside before going on to dominate every round.

The punishment continued throughout the fight, Machado landing punches at will as he knocked his opponent around the ring.

His dominance was reflected by the judges, who all scored the fight 120-107 in the Puerto Rican’s favour.

The win improved his record to 20-0 while Mensha fell to 31-1.