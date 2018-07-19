AJ aware of Povetkin’s KO power

Anthony Joshua knows that Alexander Povetkin has knockout power – and has identified the key punch to be wary of.

Upcoming challenger Povetkin was last seen brutally knocking out David Price and will aim to deal Joshua the same fate on September 22 when they meet for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

“In terms of that performance, you can see he knows how to knock someone out,” Joshua told Sky Sports on Wednesday when asked about Povetkin beating Price.

“He’s got a great left hook. Triple left hook sometimes, he throws. So basically he showed that he knows how to knock someone out. I showed that night that I know how to go 12 rounds [against Joseph Parker].”

Massive respect to Povetkin. When two lions meet & you hear a lil pup barking, don't play with big cats.. That's a warning 🦁 #AJBXNG

Povetkin has 24 knockouts from 35 fights, with his only loss coming to Wladimir Klitschko five years ago.

Joshua was taken the distance for the first time in his most recent fight against Parker but has vowed not to need the judges against Povetkin.

“Parker survived, no disrespect to him, but he went onto the back foot,” Joshua said. “I boxed cleverly because I thought I was fighting Deontay Wilder next so I didn’t get involved. Now, I’ve had time to reflect on my performance and I think I’ll go back to the old me.

“No worries about who is next. I know who is supposed to be next. Is it Parker, Wilder, Kubrat Pulev, Povetkin?

“I’ll go guns blazing.”

Povetkin has held a version of the WBA belt and the 38-year-old won an Olympic gold medal eight years before Joshua emulated his achievement.

Joshua said: “Povetkin is a gold medallist, unbelievable pedigree, and has come through the professional rankings very well. I’ve watched him for a long time.

“He is one of the best fighters on my record. He has a style I enjoy competing with, and I have no problem with – left hooks, right hand, defending and countering, boxing at range.

“I know Alex can box – there’s no doubt – but in terms of his style – solid base, gravity under his feet, swinging hooks versus someone with an English style. It makes for a great fight. We will gel for an interesting match-up.

“What do I have to do to beat him? Just be confident and believe in myself. I’ve been taught how to fight and I can definitely do that.”

Povetkin said at Wednesday’s Wembley press conference that “experience” would be key, but Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken disagreed.

“Povetkin has power, a very good jab which is underrated,” McCracken said. “Joshua is 10 years younger, height, reach, power and ability. That will show in the fight.”