Wilder may have meeting with Joshua in US

Deontay Wilder could be open to a face-to-face meeting with Anthony Joshua and wants “respect” from the British star’s team, says co-manager Shelly Finkel.

The IBF, WBA ‘super’ and WBO champion has confirmed his next title defence will be against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22, and both heavyweights will attend a press conference in New York on Tuesday.

Ahead of AJ’s arrival in America, Finkel believes Wilder would previously have welcomed the opportunity to discuss the fight in person with Joshua, but the WBC king must have the final say on a potential meeting after negotiations broke down between both teams in recent weeks.

“It is Deontay’s choice whether to meet Joshua or not,” Finkel exclusively told Sky Sports.

“In the past, Deontay always liked Joshua and would definitely have met him. Now I am not as sure, but probably he would.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Joshua’s value will rise if he defeats Povetkin, while he questioned whether Wilder can do the same, with his next WBC title defence to be confirmed.

But after making an initial offer of $50m, Wilder has remained confident that a fight with Joshua “will be made”.

“What Deontay wants is respect shown from Joshua’s side, the same way that Joshua got it from Deontay when he asked for the term sheet,” said Finkel.