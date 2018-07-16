Pacquiao calls out Mayweather

After registering his first knock-out win in nine years on the weekend, Manny Pacquiao stated his intentions to lock horns with Floyd Mayweather once again.

Over the course of seven rounds, Pacquiao resembled the Pacquiao of old as he overwhelmed and utterly dominated Lucas Matthysse en route to a TKO stoppage on Saturday evening.

He is now the WBA welterweight champion.

When interviewed after the fight, Pacquiao was asked what the next step in his career would be.

“Mayweather? If he decides to go back to boxing then that is the time we are going to call the shots,” the 39-year-old said.

“I have the belt, so it’s up to him. If he wants to come back in boxing let’s do a second one.

“My next fight, I want to defend my belt.

“If boxing is not my passion, I would not fight again.

“It’s like I’m addicted to boxing and I really love to fight and bring honour to my country.”

A fight with Mayweather might be highly unlikely but one thing is for sure, Pacquiao will fight again, his career is not done just yet.