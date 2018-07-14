Boxing |

Saludar wins WBO title from Yamanaka

Filipino challenger Vic Saludar won the WBO minimumweight title when he defeated Japan’s Ryuya Yamanaka in a unanimous decision on Friday.

In a second title defence at Kobe’s Central Gym, Yamanaka (16-3, five knockouts) started strongly and looked stronger than Saludar (18-3, 10 KOs) early on.

The 23-year-old Yamanaka tagged Saludar with some good punches early on, but the 27-year-old Saludar got better and better as the fight progressed and dropped Yamanaka to the canvas in the seventh round with a straight right to the head.

In the end, the Filipino was the deserved winner having dominated the later rounds.

