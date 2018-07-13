Fury to fight Pianeta in Belfast

Tyson Fury will continue his comeback following two-and-a-half-years out of the ring after agreeing to take on Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park on August 18.

Fury stopped Sefer Seferi last month in his first fight since winning his world titles in November 2015, when he stunned Wladimir Klitschko.

The former world heavyweight champion will now take on two-time world title challenger Pianeta, who lost to Klitschko in a title fight in 2013.

Pianeta, 33, is also a former European champion. The Italian has a record of 35-4-1-KO21.

Delighted to announce my next opponent. August 18 2018. pic.twitter.com/HQisCFn9BN — DON TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 12, 2018

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said: “The Seferi fight is history and Pianeta is a far better operator than him. His level of opposition tells you that.

“Tyson had been out of boxing for a long time and Pianeta is a good opponent for what is Tyson’s second fight back after his break.

“Tyson had a short rest after fighting Seferi but is back in full-time camp and ready for his challenge in Belfast.

“He needs rounds under his belt before moving on to the next level and this fight will make him work for his win. I’m sure Pianeta will get into that ring desperate to upset Tyson.”

Fury, 29, has bold plans following his return to the sport and has spoken of his desire to take on the two men who hold all the heavyweight belts – Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.