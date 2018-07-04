Whyte has no sympathy for Wilder

Dillian Whyte has no sympathy for Deontay Wilder after he was denied the Anthony Joshua fight, as he believes the American “wasted my time”.

Brixton heavyweight Whyte is only a few weeks away from his crucial clash against Joseph Parker at The O2 on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner staying in contention for a world-title fight.

Joshua was unable to agree a huge unification clash with WBC champion Wilder for all the major belts, with the WBA ordering him to instead make a defence against Alexander Povetkin, and Whyte feels this is a fitting outcome after he was not granted a shot at the WBC belt.

“You know, what goes around, comes around,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “I ain’t got no sympathy for him, no chance. He’s messed me about and wasted my time.

“Paid thousands and thousands of sanctioning fees. I’ve had all the fights, the ranking fights, I won all the belts that I could win off the WBC. I won every single one that I was eligible for, I’ve defended them.

“I was No 1 but none of that was relevant, basically Deontay Wilder just kept on avoiding me, and then now he thought he had the fight and then Joshua went the other way.

“Now he’s crying. He’s going to be so disheartened he may lose his next fight.”

Wilder had previously branded Whyte as a “peasant” and derided his chances of receiving a WBC title fight, which became more unlikely after Dominic Breazeale was installed as the mandatory challenger, despite the south Londoner’s status as the No 1-ranked contender.

Whyte said: “I know the feeling, because you’re thinking I’ve got the big one coming next, I train and train, I go in there and put in a good performance and then the champion strings you out.

“Now he understands. Karma is you know what, and now he’s on the receiving end of it.

“Hopefully it’s humbled him and hopefully he will start fighting his mandatory and No 1 challengers now, and realise that [he should] just fight the people that are there to fight. He would have made a lot of money by fighting me.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has offered Wilder an alternative date of April 13 at Wembley Stadium, but Whyte doubts whether the ‘Bronze Bomber’ remains willing to agree a deal.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I think he feels he’s been mugged off a bit by Eddie Hearn and Joshua. Egos and stuff gets in the way and these fights don’t happen. It’s a massive fight, it’s a mega fight.

“Out of principle, he might say I’m not fighting this guy, because they messed me about.”