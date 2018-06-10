Horn loses title to classy Crawford

Jeff Horn surrendered his WBO welterweight belt after he was outclassed by the unbeaten Terence Crawford.

Although Horn showed plenty of battle to take the fight to nine rounds, the Australian was unable to match Crawford’s skill and speed in the second defence of the title he won from Manny Pacquiao last year.

The 30-year-old was pounded with head and body shots, before the referee stepped in and halted the bout, as Crawford made a winning start to his career in the welterweight division after stepping up from light welterweight.

“He’s a very good boxer. I thought I could beat him coming forward but he clipped me a bit too much,” Horn said.

“Well done to Terence Crawford, he’s a great fighter.”

Although Horn came out the blocks fast, Crawford took control by the third round and he began to toy with his opponent by the sixth. The former champion just manage to survive the eighth, before the first knockdown in the ninth prompted the end of the encounter.