Fury enjoys winning comeback

Tyson Fury ended his 32-month absence from boxing with a win, although it was a slightly farcical outcome for the former heavyweight champion.

Fury had not fought since overcoming Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles, but his return against Sefer Seferi was a complete mismatch at Manchester Arena.

The 29-year-old spent the opening two rounds toying with Seferi, with a fight in the crowd providing more action than events in the ring.

Fury then began to compete with more intensity and landed a powerful right hook to the temple.

HE’S BACK!!! 👑 @Tyson_Fury wins his first fight back after over 2 and a half years out of the ring! Sefer Seferi suffered enough and failed to come out for the fifth round ❌#HesBack pic.twitter.com/oxFioEWvDT — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) June 9, 2018

But at the end of the fourth round, Seferi’s corner threw in the towel, with some fans throwing objects into the ring in protest.

“I’ll be better next time. I’ll have more rounds and fight a better opponent,” said Fury.

“I learned two and a half years is a long time to be out. I’ll take my career very seriously this time and enjoy every moment.”

Fury is due to fight again on August 18, against a yet to be confirmed opponent.