The Teiken Boxing Gym confirmed that the fight would be a non-title bout.

The 14th-ranked Ataide will be the first ranked fighter that Murata will be up against in seven fights since his professional debut two-years ago.

"It's going to be a test of mettle," said Murata.

"I want to bring the style that comes natural to me," he added.

Murata is undefeated as a professional boxer.