Wilder accepts Joshua’s challenge

Deontay Wilder has accepted Anthony Joshua’s invitation to fight to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua called out the American – vowing to spark him out – after his points victory over Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night ensured he unified the division – claiming the New Zealander’s WBO belt.

Wilder, who holds the WBC title, took to social media following the clash, sharing his sympathy for Parker, but also accepting the undefeated Joshua’s challenge.

Wilder’s Instagram post read: “What a robbery, wow. Joseph Parker great job bro, oh my God don’t apologise you did nothing wrong, you’re a true champion. Anthony Joshua I accept 100%.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed in the aftermath of Joshua’s 21st consecutive win that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ and his team are running from a potential fight with the 28-year-old.

“They don’t want it, they’ve never approached us,” said Hearn. “Joshua’s here – he fights all the champions, he wins all the belts. At 22 fights he has the chance to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“Don’t forget how fast he’s moving. Deontay Wilder’ people don’t contact us, they don’t want to know. He talks the talk but he can’t walk the walk and AJ says, ‘if he wants to come here, he’ll get knocked spark out’.”

Joshua also named Tyson Fury when asked who he wanted to fight next, but the former world heavyweight champion seemed unimpressed by the Olympic gold-medallist’s performance in Cardiff.

“There can only be one! I’m the true king and I think people saw that tonight. Stay blessed and remember we never left,” read the caption on his Instagram.