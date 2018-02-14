Fury’s Parker sparring offer turned down

Tyson Fury will not be used as one of Joseph Parker’s sparring partners as he gets ready for his heavyweight unification showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Parker’s trainer, Kevin Barry, has revealed the former Ring Magazine world champion has offered his services when the New Zealander lands in London ahead of the March 31 showdown.

“Tyson put his hand up to help us in the last two weeks once we arrived,” Barry said.

“Really, two weeks out, we don’t need to be getting in there with a 6ft 9in Tyson Fury!

“Tyson’s a great friend of our team and we appreciate all the support he gives us, but that just doesn’t work out for us.”

Haters gonna hate, A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Feb 7, 2018 at 1:25pm PST

Fury and Parker became friends when the WBO holder came to Manchester and successfully defended his title against cousin, Hughie Fury, in September.

Parker will put his belt up against WBA ‘Super’ and IBF champion Joshua, at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, with the winner becoming the first heavyweight to hold three of the four recognised straps since the ‘Gypsy King’ beat Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.