Pacquiao: Big responsibility to fight Floyd

Manny Pacquiao feels it his responsibility to beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. when the two pound-for-pound aces meet in Las Vegas on May 2.

With less than a month to go before the fight in the MGM Grand Arena, the eight-division champion feels that the possibility of handing Mayweather his first professional defeat is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I'm coming to the ring to win the fight and bring honor to my country. I will fight for the Filipino People," Pacquiao told Los Angeles Times.

“Everyone knows how important this fight is, and for me it's really, really, really important because it's a once-in-a-lifetime fight. It's a big responsibility for me to win. My plan is to focus on the fight.”

The Filipino legend has been remarkably accommodating in granting interviews and signing autographs for his fans, but as the date for the fight approaches, he has asked for some more space from his supporters.

"You have to focus without interruption after your activities of jogging, training… I don't want to focus on anything other than boxing," Pacquiao added.

"I'm not complaining about interviews. They help us promote the fight and help the people know what's happening in the camps. This is just the first time I'm asking for time to focus. There's something I need to achieve in this camp, especially mentally.”

Meanwhile, retired three-division world champion Shane Mosley believes Pacquiao's best chance of upsetting the American is to attack him during the early stages of the fight.

Mosley nearly shocked Mayweather during the first two rounds of their 2010 fight, but after the unbeaten welterweight got into his rhythm, he dominated his opponent.

"I almost knocked him (Mayweather) out straight out the gate. That would be a good tip for Pacquiao, he can't give Mayweather a chance to get comfortable or to pick up on his rhythm," Mosley told ontheropesboxing.com.

"If he is going to win against Mayweather, it's going to have to be in the first 3-4 rounds tops."