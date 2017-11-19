Ancajas stops Conlan in six to retain title

Jerwin Ancajas retained his IBF World super-flyweight title with a straightforward win over Jamie Conlan at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Saturday night.

The Filipino southpaw stopped Conlan in the sixth-round after a dominant performance that saw the challenger go down several times.

Ancajas constantly targeted the body of the Ulsterman and hurt Conlan badly before the referee finally stopped the fight to hand the champion his third consecutive defence.

Ancajas started the stronger and Conlan went down on one knee in the first round, although it was unclear whether it was caused a punch or some kind of leg injury.

He continued, but suffered a nasty cut to his left eye in the second round after a clash of heads.

Conlan went down again in the both the third and fourth rounds after some big body shots from Ancajas, who was clearly far superior in every aspect.

The champ was docked a point in the fifth round for a low blow, but it didn’t affect his workrate as he rained big punches down on Conlan before the referee brought the contest to an end after the challenger went down for a fourth time in the sixth round.

On the undercard, Zolani Tete pulled off one of the fastest KOs in boxing history after he felled Siboniso Gonya with his first punch to retain the WBO bantamweight title.

Zolani Tete knocks out Siboniso Gonya with one right hook about 10 seconds into the fight to retain the WBO bantamweight title pic.twitter.com/hdnPAP2KOs — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) November 18, 2017

South African Tete connected with a vicious right hook just six seconds into the fight that left the challenger and his compatriot out cold, leaving the referee no option but to wave it off just 11 seconds into the fight.