De La Hoya calls out McGregor, the world yawns

Retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya has, wait for it, challenged UFC superstar Conor McGregor to a boxing match.

This was despite De La Hoya being rather critical of the fight between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, calling it a “big fraud” and “disrespectful” to boxing.

Nonetheless, the 44-year-old, who last fought in 2008, called out the UFC lightweight champion on Golden Boy Radio, saying he has been training in secret and would need just a couple rounds to floor McGregor.

“You know I’m competitive,” said the American.

“I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training, secretly training. I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more [fight]. I’m calling him out. Two rounds, that’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say. You heard it on Golden Boy Radio. Two rounds, that’s all I need.”

Golden Boy on @dash_radio Tattoo & The Crew: ?@OscarDeLaHoya has been secretly training and says he only needs two rounds to knockout @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/9J9cGuS2MK — Golden Boy Boxing (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 13, 2017

It’s tough to see fans forking out the dollars for this pay-per-view but let’s not write it off just yet. McGregor is currently in MMA’s bad books after storming the octagon and slapping an official at a Bellator fight and reports revealed he may well be getting cut from the UFC 219 card.

Why not host a boxing match instead? You never know…