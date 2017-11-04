Fury sends Wilder a warning

Tyson Fury has added old rival Deontay Wilder to his hit list, and explained the origin to their feud.

Fury infamously interrupted Wilder's post-fight celebrations in New York in January 2016, just two months after he ended Wladimir Klitschko's world title reign.

"I promised [Wilder] a fight in Sheffield – before I jumped in the ring in New York we were at a small show in Sheffield," Fury told Sky Sports.

"[British heavyweight] Richards Towers was there with Wilder. I was in the crowd and thought: 'I'll build this fight now, five years before it happens'.

"I got on the microphone and said: 'There's a guy in here now who will be the next heavyweight champion'.

"I got everyone to give him a big scream, and it kicked off from there. We've had a lot of back-and-forth. He doesn't like me and I don't like him. That's boxing.

"But there's only one way to settle it, and that's to get in the ring and have a fight about it. May the best man win. There's no frills or spills, it's not rocket science."

Damm I'm good, won everything,

Still people doubt me & my skill, theses belts don't come easy!?? pic.twitter.com/wYXpWh2UCs — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 2, 2017

Unbeaten Wilder will defend his WBC title against Bermane Stiverne in the early hours of Sunday morning, but Fury has vowed to clear out the heavyweight division in 2018 – although he is first waiting for a final ruling from UK-Anti-Doping on a suspended drugs ban. The British Boxing Board of Control are yet to be notified by his legal team about a new date for the hearing.

But Fury insisted that "next summer is ideal and realistic" to face Joshua in a fight that would be "one of the biggest fights in British boxing history".

"There are only a couple of men that stand between me and everlasting glory," Fury said. "If I beat AJ and Wilder that means I'm the dominant heavyweight of my era.

"I went over to Germany and upset all the odds [against Klitschko] and made all the belts become vacant. I gave these guys the opportunity to make money and fight for belts. I don't get any credit for that. I opened up the whole division but it's just criticism all the time.

"They doubted me in Germany, they doubted me every single time, I'm sure they are going to doubt me again. Everyone will have me already whooped before I go in there. But I can tell you one thing – 25 times before I was written off. I've been out of the ring for two years now, so that should make it quite even for these other guys to catch up.

"I don't want to come across big headed, I want to come across accurate and straight to the point. I can't wait. I'm really excited and motivated. I am back. 2018 – Tyson takeover."