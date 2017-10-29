Joshua distances himself from referee decision

Anthony Joshua reacted to his stoppage of Carlos Takam by saying “I don’t have control” over officials’ decisions.

Referee Phil Edwards ended the world heavyweight title fight in the 10th round with Takam still standing.

“I have no interest for what’s going on with the officials,” Joshua said post-fight. “My job is the opponent.

“I don’t have control over the ref’s decision.

“It was a good fight until the ref stopped it. I have the utmost respect for Takam.”

Asked if he the referee’s decision was correct, Takam said: “I don’t think so. I want the rematch if Anthony gives me it.”

.@anthonyfjoshua retains world heavyweight titles with 10th round stoppage win over Carlos Takam https://t.co/hDChgVuOCR — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 29, 2017

Joshua suffered a suspected broken nose in the second round after a collision of heads but said: “Imagine if it’s broke and I couldn’t breathe and he started catching up in the middle rounds? It would have been a disaster, so I kept my cool.

“You have to control these situations because, if I showed any signs of weakness, the ref could have jumped in.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn reiterated Joshua’s desire to fight WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury next year.

“AJ wants the belts. Deontay Wilder vs AJ has to happen,” Hearn said.

“There’s also a heavyweight called Tyson Fury who has to come back to the sport.

“AJ will give [fans] the fights that you want, I promise you that.

“Wilder, Fury, Parker are the 2018 fights.

“I don’t think we should go abroad, I think we should stay right here.

“Deontay will be relieved of his belt in 2018 by Joshua.”