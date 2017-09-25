Hennessy: Fury loss, ‘worst decision, absolutely disgusting’

Hughie Fury's promoter Mick Hennessy slammed the fighter's points loss to Joseph Parker as the "worst decision" he has seen.

Parker retained his WBO heavyweight title after a majority decision points victory over Fury in Manchester but an incandescent Hennessy was not impressed.

He told BBC Radio: "I thought he skated it, it was an absolute masterclass, shades of Ali. It was beautiful boxing in the heavyweight division.

"Parker wasn't even in the fight, any punches he was throwing were either missing or hitting elbows or hitting gloves, it was very rare he got through with a clean shot. Hughie absolutely skated that fight.

"That is probably one of, if not the worst, decisions I've ever seen in my life, it was disgusting, absolutely disgusting."

Peter Fury, Hughie's father and trainer, was more measured in the aftermath, saying: "I thought he did win it but I wanted him to do more, I wanted him to use the right hand, I wanted him to be more confident and let his shots go.

"I still had him the clear winner because Joseph missed a hell of a lot. He's not had a good decision but there you are, this is boxing."

Parker admitted he was happy with the result but conceded there was still work to do as he looks to extend his stay in England.

He said: "I felt I won the fight so am happy to take the belt back to New Zealand. We both put up a great fight.

"It is awesome to get the victory. I thought we caught him with the harder punches and it is great the judges saw it that way.

"A great result, but a lot to work on. This opens up big fights here. The plan was to come here, establish ourselves, now we have a win here we can get some more big fights."