Froch: Floyd’s ring-craft decisive

Carl Froch reckons Floyd Mayweather’s superior ring-craft will carry him to victory over Conor McGregor in the fight of the century in Las Vegas.

Mayweather will put his undefeated record on the line against McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend.

Former world champion Froch believes Mayweather’s ability to fight in a variety of ways makes him the favourite but feels the longer the fight goes on the greater the chance there will be of an upset as UFC champ McGregor’s stamina comes into play.

Froch told Sky Sports: “The thing with Mayweather is that he is good in every department. He can stand and fight, take you on up close or on the back foot.

His counter-punching, especially with the right hand is second to none, I’ve never seen a punch like it before.

“If you could move like him, not get hit and still land shots, all fighters would take that every time they step in the ring.

“That’s what the sport of boxing is all about and Mayweather does that better than anybody I have ever seen.”

While the bookmakers and many pundits have written off McGregor’s chances, Froch says that he could profit from Mayweather’s two-year ring hiatus.

He said: “McGregor likes to box and stays on his feet more than most MMA fighters. He needs to get close to Mayweather and really use his height and extra weight.

“McGregor is also only 29, which will help him recover faster than Mayweather as the fight goes on.”