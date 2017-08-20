Crawford stops Indongo, unifies belts

Terence Crawford stopped Julius Indongo in the third round of their super-lightweight title fight in Nebraska on Saturday night to became the undisputed champion of the world.

The victory saw Crawford unify the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts, the first boxer to do so since middleweight Jermain Taylor 12 years ago.

The result was never in doubt as the 29-year old outclassed Indongo at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln in front of the 12,000-strong crowd.

Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) started strongly, landing some good shots early on, and hurting Indongo, 34.

The American then gained the advantage in the second, flooring the Namibian after several right hooks and a big left hand.

Indongo managed to last out the round, but had no answer in the third as Crawford finished him off with a huge body shot that left the African on the canvas and unable to beat the count.

#AndStill WBC World Super Lightweight Champion and now UNDISPUTED @budcrawford402 ? Congratulations on your KO win Champ! pic.twitter.com/XYLGB7GCa7 — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) August 20, 2017

“This is a dream come true. Thank you Nebraska, thank you the US – I did this for all of us,” Crawford said in the ring at the end of the fight.

“Belts matter and I am the only world champion at 140lbs – it is a big deal to me.

“We have been practicing body shots all camp and everything we worked on in camp came out today.

“Now I want to rest up and enjoy this moment. My managers and coaches will see what is next for me.”