Froch: Mission impossible for McGregor

Carl Froch has pleaded with Floyd Mayweather not to let boxing down when he faces MMA star Conor McGregor in their much anticipated boxing match later this month.

McGregor will make his boxing debut against welterweight legend Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26.

And while former super-middleweight world champion Froch said that he doesn’t forsee McGregor winning, he added that he hopes Mayweather’s return to the ring for the first time in almost two years doesn’t go awry.

“Anybody who knows anything about boxing doesn’t give Conor McGregor a chance,” Froch told Sky Sports News.

“I thoroughly expect Floyd Mayweather to win, but he’d better not let the world of boxing down. I hope he wins it for boxing but this is an amazing event and I can’t wait for it.

“McGregor’s got to land something, a punch, quite hard and hurtful early on to be within any chance but anyone who knows boxing isn’t giving him a chance.

“This is a mission impossible.”

Mayweather has not fought since claiming his 49th straight career win when he outscored Andre Berto in Las Vegas in September 2015.

The 40-year-old has admitted that training has been a struggle and Froch said that after such a long time out at his age, it could catch up with him.

“McGregor is 29 against a guy who is 40 – a little bit older than me – and he’s been retired for a couple of years. You really do ‘feel’ you’re retired, you become civilised and soft and you lose that fighting mentality,” he said.

“Floyd has brittle hands, so how is the training camp going to go? I am just looking for some positives for Conor here and Mayweather isn’t the Mayweather we know from two, three, four, five years ago when he was the best of the best.

“We are just going to have to wait and see.”