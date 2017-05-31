Adonis wants Ward-Kovalev winner

Adonis Stevenson has set his sights on the winner of Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev's rematch, in an undisputed unification fight.

'Superman' defends his WBC light-heavyweight title against Andrzej Fonfara in Montreal, on Saturday night.

Ward puts the IBF, WBA and WBA 'super' titles on the line in the eagerly-anticipated return against Kovalev on June 17 and Stevenson has already called out the winner.

"My goal is to unify the titles with the winner of Kovalev and Ward," he told Sky Sports.

"I want the unification, but if not I'll make my mandatory. If Ward wins I want to fight him, if Kovalev wins I want to fight him. I'm ready.

Stevenson will be defending the green belt for the eighth time since taking the title away from Chad Dawson, back in June 2013.

He has since beaten the likes of Tavoris Cloud, Tony Bellew and Fonfara, the latter going to the scorecards and ultimately setting up a rematch.

Polish-born Fonfara, who is now based in Chicago, will be best remembered for a brutal 12-rounder with Bellew's rival Nathan Cleverly.