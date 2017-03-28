Mayweather responds to McGregor predicting a knockout

Floyd Mayweather has never avoided a trash talking battle with any of his opponents, but he’s not taking the bait after Conor McGregor’s bold prediction for their proposed super fight.

While in New York City, McGregor erupted in a tirade while declaring that he would finish Mayweather if they stepped into the ring together — a feat that has never been accomplished by anybody during the boxer’s illustrious career.

“Trust me, I’m going to stop Floyd,” McGregor proclaimed. “You’re all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their words. We’re getting close don’t worry about it. You’ll hear about it. I am boxing!”

Mayweather finally fired back this past weekend but he didn’t actually seem to care too much that McGregor was predicting a knockout that would put an end to his undefeated record.

“I feel he’s entitled to feel the way he wants to feel,” Mayweather told Fight Hype. “Only thing you can do is respect that.”

Mayweather wasn’t biting on McGregor’s latest jab at him, but he did have more to say when it came to UFC president Dana White recently disclosing that he believed the mega-fight between the boxer and the current UFC lightweight champion would happen.

White changed his tune after saying for more than a year that he never believed Mayweather would step into the ring against McGregor, but now he’s gone as far as proclaiming that there’s no way the fight won’t happen because there’s just too much money on the table for both competitors.

“I just want to say Dana White, I was overseas when they told me what you said, I want to say good work Dana White,” Mayweather said. “Conor McGregor, they said you finally opened your mouth and you’re back to talking [expletive]. That’s cool, too.

“With me, it is what it is. If I can’t do nothing, everybody know I can fight, if I can’t do nothing else. When I’m not in the ring, I’m a gentleman. Outside the ring, I’m a gentleman.”

Of course, Mayweather was still sly in his response about whether or not the fight with McGregor is any closer to reality.

The two sides have been locked in negotiations for months while trying to agree on financial terms for what could be one of the most profitable fights in combat sports history.

McGregor recently hinted at a September showdown with Mayweather, but the retired boxer isn’t divulging any secrets about how close or how far he might be from signing on the dotted line but he makes it clear that the decision is all under his control.

“It’s about what I say. It’s whatever I say,” Mayweather stated. “Like I said before, it is what it is. If it happens, it happens. We’ll just see.”