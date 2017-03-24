Haye to be called in front of boxing board

David Haye will appear before the British Boxing Board of Control to explain his pre-fight comments in the build up to his fight with Tony Bellew.

The Brit launched a verbal tirade at Bellew during a pre-fight news conference, where he went into graphic detail about the injuries he hoped to inflict on him.

Afterwards, the BBBofC warned both fighters about their behaviour and while those levels of behaviour were not reached again, the authorities want Haye to explain himself.

"Mr Haye was told to behave himself but the board have called him," the board's general secretary Robert Smith told BBC Sport.

"He will now be given the opportunity to come and explain his behaviour."

This is despite Haye, according to reports, apologising to the council of the area the remarks were made in and making a donation to a local charity three days before the bout.

He will now appear before the board on 12 April.

Meanwhile, Bellew has a history with the BBBofC as well, as he was suspended for four months for his ringside behaviour following Haye's win over BJ Flores.