Rungvisai: Victory was only possible because of Thai support

After Srisaket Sor Rungvisai sensationally captured the WBC super flyweight title on Saturday night, the Thai warrior explained that the victory was fuelled by the support he received from back home.

Regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Roman Gonzalez was a heavy favourite going into the fight with Rungvisai and was looking to improve his record to 47-0.

However, Rungvisai caused a major upset when he won on points.

He set the tone early, knocking Gonzalez down with a short, powerful right to the body in the first round, the first time since 2006 that the Nicaraguan had hit the canvas.

The bout ended up going the distance. Gonzalez lost the verdict despite landing 441 punches compared to just 284 punches landed for Rungvisai.

Speaking after the historic announcement, Rungvisai paid tribute to his beloved Thailand.

Fight of the year nomination right here.#GonzalezRungvisai #WBC A slugfest from top to bottom. pic.twitter.com/sG8s70YoSn — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) March 19, 2017

“I want to thank the fans in Thailand for sending me encouragement and I was able to do it because of all of their encouragement,” he beamed through a translator.

“At this point, after winning this fight, I believe I can take on anyone, including a rematch with him.

“I have to admit he is a very good fighter and he would not give up.”