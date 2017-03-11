Mayweather: I want to go out there and compete again

Floyd Mayweather admits he is ready to "go out there and compete again" as rumours of a potential fight with Conor McGregor continue to swirl.

Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) has made it clear that he wants a mega-fight against the Irishman but the bout has yet to materialise with money reported to be the major stumbling block.

With critics attacking the 40-year-old for not taking a fight with a boxer like Keith Thurman or Gennady Golovkin, Mayweather has made it clear he does not see an issue with taking on an MMA fighter.

“It will be against a fighter and that’s what important. Giving the fans excitement. I want to go out there and compete again. No matter if it’s a boxing fighter, or an MMA fighter. A fighter is a fighter when it’s all said and done," Mayweather told BT Sport’s Rio Ferdinand.

And Mayweather reveals making "boxing history" is his motivation for making the McGregor fight happen, with his mega-bout against Manny Pacquiao breaking records for revenue in the sport.

“To be in the biggest fight in boxing history," Mayweather said. "My mentality going into the fight was take advantage of the moment. Take advantage of the situation because when the history books are written you don’t want to say you made any mistakes.

"I went out there I was just smart and sharp and it doesn’t matter if no one was pleased. That particular night the most important thing was having my hand raised and being smart.

"I've given everybody a lot of blockbuster fights and every fight is not going to be the same but for me I’m going to always go out there and give 100 percent because it’s about giving 100 percent. 100 percent doesn’t always mean you’re going to knock the guy out. My 100 percent is this – always giving people the best no matter what the situation is."

"If you’re in a boxing gym giving the best, if nobody is around give the best. It’s always about giving the best. That’s what I’m gonna do – I’m going to continue to give everyone around the world the best performance I can possibly give you.”