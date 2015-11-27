No antics at Klitschko/Fury weigh-in

It was all business as heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko and challenger Tyson Fury came face to face ahead of Saturday's world title fight.

The pair hit the scales at the head office of a sports retail company in Dusseldorf on Friday afternon, with Fury weighing in at 111.5kg and a surprisingly lean and mean Klitschko coming in at 111kg.

As the two finally squared off in person, it soon became clear that there would be no more antics from Fury, with both men looking deadly serious and ready for battle during a lengthy staredown.

Only a couple of words were exchanged right at the end, but the two fighters seem to realise the time for talking is over.

Watch the intense weigh-in below: