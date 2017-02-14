Brook to defend IBF welterweight title against Spence Jr

Kell Brook will defend his IBF welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr at a UK venue, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed on Monday night.

Brook, who suffered the first defeat of his career against middleweight kingpin Gennady Golovkin last September, saw hopes of a domestic showdown with Amir Khan scuppered after talks broke down last month.

Spence is the mandatory challenger for the Sheffield man’s IBF strap and boasts a perfect record of 21 wins from 21 fights, with 18 victories coming inside the distance.

Where I'm from, we don't duck anyone! Here to give the fans what they want @errolspencejr you are next ???? #ChocolateBrownie ?? A post shared by Kell Brook (@specialkellbrook) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

Hearn confirmed via Twitter that the fight had been made with the bout set to take place in the UK.

Venues in New York and Las Vegas had been under consideration but Hearn told Sky Sports News last week that he has been in contact with Sheffield United about staging the bout at their Bramall Lane stadium at the end of May.

Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James told Sky Sports at the beginning of the month that travelling to the UK for the bout is “not a problem at all” for his fighter.

Spence Jr was part of the USA team that came to London for the 2012 Olympic Games, but he missed out on a medal by losing in the welterweight quarter-finals.