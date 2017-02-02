Joshua: Klitschko hates mind games

Anthony Joshua has claimed heavyweight rival Wladimir Klitschko “doesn’t like mind games” ahead of their Wembley showdown.

Joshua is preparing to defend his IBF heavyweight title against Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on April 29 with the vacant WBA strap also on the line.

The pair faced off on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York, with unbeaten Joshua hinting that he may try to unsettle the former IBF, WBO and WBA champion.

U.K. > Times Square > U.K. Now time to start camp! ?#AJBoxing A photo posted by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:00am PST

“He [Klitschko] doesn’t like mind games,” Joshua told Sky Sports News HQ.

“In three years I’ll be too good and in three years he’ll be too old. What he says is true – this is the perfect time.

“My obsession is about life and is about me. What have I got to do to be the best me? The outcome will always naturally happen.

“Don’t worry about the title. Worry about what you’ve got to do today, tomorrow, the next day and that title will be waiting for you.

“The fight is one under the dark lights and you go under the lights to shine, so I am looking forward to getting back in there.”