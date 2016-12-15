Molina opens up on failed plan against Joshua

A defeated Eric Molina revealed that his plan to beat Anthony Joshua never got off the ground on Saturday night.

Joshua successfully defended his IBF heavyweight belt with a dominant display at the Manchester Arena, flooring Molina, who was barely in the fight, in the third round.

"We took on a strong champion as a late replacement," the American told Sky Sports.

"Joshua's speed and power were overwhelming. I definitely tested the limits and failed.

"Our plan was to weather the early three or four rounds and then open up. Not every plan works every time, obviously. Nonetheless, I am grateful for the opportunity to fight for the heavyweight crown."

Molina blamed the relatively short notice period for the fight and jetlag for his sub-par performance.

"It seemed like I couldn't snap out of jet lag the entire camp," added the 34-year-old.

"Thirty nine days to prepare, with five of those spent in the air. I went for it, but that's boxing and it's never easy to win on the road. Joshua is a great champion."

Joshua's victory increased his undefeated streak to 18 fights and has earned him a shot at the vacant WBA and IBO titles against former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko next April.